Winker is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Friday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Winker will get the day off following six straight starts, including a 2-for-5 day at the plate, with a double, during Thursday's loss to St. Louis. In his place, Scott Schebler will take over in right for the series opener.

