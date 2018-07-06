Winker is not starting Friday against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker is hitting .458 with a 1.218 OPS over his last nine games, but the Reds' outfield rotation will continue, with Adam Duvall starting over him in left field. Winker has pretty much been as advertised this season, with excellent on-base skills but little power or speed, leading to a .277/.391/.403 line with six homers and no steals on the season.