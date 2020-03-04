Reds' Jesse Winker: Out Wednesday with illness
Winker won't play Wednesday in the Reds' 'B' game against the White Sox due to an illness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Per Andy Masur of 720 WGN Chicago, Winker had been scheduled to serve as the Reds' designated hitter and leadoff man Wednesday before the ailment thwarted the plan. He'll likely only need a couple days off to recover from the illness.
