Winker is absent from the lineup Monday due to an illness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

It seemed strange that Winker would sit out given that a right-hander is throwing for Philadelphia and that Scott Schebler (elbow) is on the disabled list, but it appears that the sickness is to blame. The outfield prospect will likely need just a day or two to rest up before returning to the lineup, so consider him day-to-day for now. Phillip Ervin will move into the starting nine to replace him.