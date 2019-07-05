Winker went 3-for-3 and scored the game's only run in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Winker hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning and came around to score the only run the Reds would need in a 1-0 win. His three hits were one more than the entire Brewers team could manage. Winker's batting average rose nine points to .257 thanks to his big night, though he's well below the .298 and .299 batting averages he recorded in his first two seasons.