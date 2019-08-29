Winker (neck) returned to Cincinnati on Wednesday to receive additional treatment for the cervical strain, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker was rehabbing with the team during the current road trip but returned to Cincinnati due to his slow progress. The 26-year-old didn't suffer a setback, but manager David Bell said, "[Winker] wasn't responding to the treatment as fast as we thought."

More News
Our Latest Stories