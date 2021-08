Winker went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

Winker has come out of the All-Star break on a tear, hitting .319 with a whopping 11 doubles through 17 games. He's now up to 28 doubles on the season, placing him in a tie for fifth place among all players. Though Minnesota is bringing lefty Charlie Barnes to the hill for the series finale Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Winker will stick in the lineup, manning left field and batting second.