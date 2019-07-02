Reds' Jesse Winker: Rare day off versus righty
Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Despite going 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-6 loss in the series opener, Winker will find himself on the bench as the Reds oppose a right-handed starter (Chase Anderson). Considering Yasiel Puig received Monday off, manager David Bell may just be looking to keep some of the Reds' bench players involved now that Scooter Gennett's recent return from the injured list leaves one less spot available in the lineup. With Winker sitting Tuesday, Phillip Ervin will check into left field.
