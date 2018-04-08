Reds' Jesse Winker: Reaches base three times
Winker went 1-for-2 with two walks, one run scored and one RBI Saturday against the Pirates.
With Scott Schebler out, Winker has enjoyed regular playing time leading off and playing right field. He has been impressive, posting a .538 on-base percentage. He has still yet to hit an extra-base hit in 18 at-bats but has the potential to score plenty of runs with consistent playing time so long as Schebler remains out of the lineup.
