Winker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Winker has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 contests, boosting his batting average by 17 points over that span. The 25-year-old has pieced together a .238/.316/.443 with 10 homers and 18 RBI through 55 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories