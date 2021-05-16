site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jesse Winker: Receives Sunday off
Winker is not in the lineup Sunday at Colorado.
Winker started the past six games but will sit for the series finale against the Rockies after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Saturday. Shogo Akiyama will start in left field Sunday for the Reds.
