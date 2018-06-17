Winker is out of the lineup Sunday against the PIrates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker will head to the bench after starting in each of the Reds' past seven games, opening room in the lineup for Adam Duvall. With the Cincinnati 20 games under .500 entering play Sunday and seemingly prepared to give its younger players extra opportunities, the 24-year-old Winker seems likely to hold down a full-time role the rest of the season.