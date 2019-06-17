Reds' Jesse Winker: Records four hits
Winker went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBI in an 11-3 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.
This performance snapped a streak where Winker went 0-for-6 during a four-game span. With the four hits, Winker's average is now as high as it's been all season. The five RBI was also a season high and matched the total he recorded in the category during all of May. Winker is hitting .244 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 31 runs in 205 at-bats this season.
