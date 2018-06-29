Winker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Brewers.

Winker's recent power surge continued Thursday, as he drove a Junior Guerra offering out to the opposite field for his sixth home run. Not known for his power, Winker now has three home runs in his past 21 at-bats. However, he is still slugging just .396 for the season with only 16 total extra-base hits in 266 plate appearances.

