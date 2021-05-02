Winker (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After exiting in the seventh inning during Friday's series opener with a sore back, Winker sat out Saturday's 2-3 loss. The day off appears to have alleviated the pain in Winker's back, as he'll reclaim his normal role atop the lineup and in the corner outfield. With a 1.093 OPS through 87 plate appearances, Winker has been the Reds' most prolific hitter over the first month of the season.