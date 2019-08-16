Winker is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Winker will typically take a seat when the Reds face a southpaw, but Friday is the second straight contest he's out versus a right-hander (Adam Wainwright). The 25-year-old has a .943 OPS since the All-Star break, so it seems unlikely he's being bumped from the starting role. Phillip Ervin receives another start in left field in his place.