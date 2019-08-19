Winker (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Though Winker will be on the bench for a fifth straight game, the Reds were satisfied enough with the condition of his back to deploy him as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals. Winker walked in his lone plate appearance and didn't stay in the game for the subsequent half inning, but it's not believed that he suffered a setback in his first game action since Aug. 14. Instead, Winker's continued absence from the lineup for Monday's series opener is most likely result of the Padres bringing a lefty (Eric Lauer) to the hill.