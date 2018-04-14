Winker (shoulder) is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Saturday.

Winker will remain on the bench for the second straight contest after being scratched from Friday's game due to right shoulder soreness. There hasn't been any word as to the severity of his injury, so consider the outfielder day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Phillip Ervin will man right field and bat seventh.

