Reds' Jesse Winker: Remains out Sunday
Winker (back) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Winker will be sidelined for the third straight contest as he continues to deal with back tightness. Joey Votto will serve as the designated hitter while Mike Moustakas starts at first base Sunday.
