Winker should start every day in right field with Scott Schebler hitting the DL, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Winker has forced himself into the lineup frequently with a hot bat anyhow, but this takes the guesswork out of it. Over the last 30 games, Winker has hit .357/.476/.560 with four homers. He won't provide any speed, but he's one of three elite OBP sources in an improved Reds lineup.