Reds' Jesse Winker: Replacing Schebler in right field
Winker should start every day in right field with Scott Schebler hitting the DL, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Winker has forced himself into the lineup frequently with a hot bat anyhow, but this takes the guesswork out of it. Over the last 30 games, Winker has hit .357/.476/.560 with four homers. He won't provide any speed, but he's one of three elite OBP sources in an improved Reds lineup.
