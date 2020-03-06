Winker (illness) is batting second as the designated hitter in Friday's Cactus League game against the A's.

The 26-year-old was expected to serve as the designated hitter for Wednesday's contest before being scratched with the ailment, but he'll slot back into that role for Friday's matchup. Winker had an .830 OPS in 113 games last season and is competing for time in Cincinnati's crowded outfield following the offseason acquisitions of Nick Castellanos, Shogo Akiyama and Travis Jankowski (hamstring).