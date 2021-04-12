Winker (calf) will bat leadoff and start in left field Monday against the Giants.
Just as manager David Bell suggested would be the case a day earlier, Winker will rejoin the lineup for the series opener in San Francisco after a calf cramp prevented him from playing in the Reds' final two games of the weekend in Arizona. Prior to exiting Friday's contest, Winker had missed six days of action while recovering from an illness, so he'll be making just his fifth start of the season Monday. Tyler Naquin -- who has slugged five home runs and driven in 14 while serving as the primary replacement for Winker -- will take a seat Monday.