Winker is not in the Reds' lineup Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With Jon Lester toeing the rubber for the Cubs, Winker will give way to Phillip Ervin in right field. Winker has acquitted himself well when in the lineup, though, knocking a .280/.357/.420 output across 56 plate appearances this month that includes his first two major-league home runs.

