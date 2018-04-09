Reds' Jesse Winker: Rides pine Monday
Winker is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Winker projects to play nearly every day for the next week now that Scott Schebler (elbow) is on the disabled list, but the outfield prospect will take a seat for his first off-day since April 1. Phillip Ervin will take over in right field to replace him.
