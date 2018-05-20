Winker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

After a 1-for-7 showing in Saturday's doubleheader, Winker is now batting just .154/.228/.192 for the month of May. His on-base percentage for the season still sits at a very respectable .346, but he's not hitting for any power at all. Winker will likely continue to find himself on the bench a couple times per week until he picks it up.