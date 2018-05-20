Reds' Jesse Winker: Rides pine Sunday
Winker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
After a 1-for-7 showing in Saturday's doubleheader, Winker is now batting just .154/.228/.192 for the month of May. His on-base percentage for the season still sits at a very respectable .346, but he's not hitting for any power at all. Winker will likely continue to find himself on the bench a couple times per week until he picks it up.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...