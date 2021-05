Winker went 1-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs.

Despite only collecting one hit, Winker still managed to cross home four times after a walk and a hit by pitch. He scored his final run in the 10th after starting the inning on second base. Winker has hits in 14 of his last 15 games and has scored eight runs over the last five.