Reds' Jesse Winker: Scratched for undisclosed reason
Winker was scratched from Friday's contest against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
No word has come forth as to whether or not an injury is in play, though information on that should come forth relatively soon. Phillip Ervin will take his spot in right field for the evening.
