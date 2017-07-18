Reds' Jesse Winker: Sent back to Louisville
Winker was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Only one of the Reds' starters (Luis Castillo) during the team's recently completed four-game series with the Nationals was able to cover more than 4.1 innings, so Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A to give an overworked bullpen an extra arm. Winker, who had started just one of seven games since being recalled from Louisville, was a luxury the Reds could no longer afford to keep on the active roster, so he'll head back to the minors and pick up everyday at-bats. Winker should rank as one of the top candidates for a promotion when the Reds next require an additional bench bat or a spare outfielder.
