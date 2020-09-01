site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jesse Winker: Serving one-game suspension
Winker is serving his one-game suspension Tuesday against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Winker was appealing his suspension, but he'll elect to serve it against St. Louis on Tuesday, especially with left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim starting for the Cardinals. He should be available Wednesday.
