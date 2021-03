Winker (hip) will lead off and play left field Thursday against the Royals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker was scratched Monday with a sore hip, but the Reds called that decision "very precautionary." That appears to be correct, as he's now back in the lineup just three days later. Opening Day is still four weeks away, so he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed by the start of the season.