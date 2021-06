Manager David Bell said Winker (hip) will be "100 percent" heading into Monday's game against the Phillies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker was held out of the lineup Sunday after exiting Saturday's contest with a bruised right hip, though he did appear as a pinch hitter Sunday. He's 2-for-19 over his past six games and will attempt to get back on track Monday.