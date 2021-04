Manager David Bell said Winker (calf) will be "fully available" off the bench for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell nearly included Winker in the lineup Sunday, but the outfielder will get another day off for precautionary purposes while he works back from calf cramps. Expect Winker to re-enter the starting nine for Monday's game in San Francisco.