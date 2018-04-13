Reds' Jesse Winker: Sidelined with shoulder soreness
Winker was scratched from Friday's tilt with the Cardinals due to right shoulder soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Winker's removal from the lineup did wind up being injury-related, though it's unclear when it was incurred. Consider him day-to-day for now until a better timetable for his return is revealed. Phillip Ervin is filling in for him in right field Friday.
