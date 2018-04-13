Winker was scratched from Friday's tilt with the Cardinals due to right shoulder soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker's removal from the lineup did wind up being injury-related, though it's unclear when it was incurred. Consider him day-to-day for now until a better timetable for his return is revealed. Phillip Ervin is filling in for him in right field Friday.

