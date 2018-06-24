Winker will take a seat against southpaw Mike Montgomery and the Cubs on Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Winker is hitting a respectable .260/.375/.365 with four homers in 66 games, making him a fairly valuable hitter in OBP leagues and an unremarkable one everywhere else. Adam Duvall will get the start in left field Sunday, with Scott Schebler returning from the bereavement list to play right field.