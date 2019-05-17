Winker will sit Friday against lefty Rich Hill and the Dodgers.

The Reds are in the middle of a stretch of facing lefties in four out of five games. Winker started Thursday against Jose Quintana, but he's gotten the call against less than half of the lefties the Reds have faced this season, so it's no surprise he sits on this occasion. Jose Peraza starts in left field Friday.

