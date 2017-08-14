Play

Winker is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

As per usual, Winker will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Jose Quintana). He's now started 11 of the last 14 games, with all three of his off days coming against left-handed pitchers. Patrick Kivlehan will start in right field in his stead.

