Reds' Jesse Winker: Sits against southpaw Monday
Winker is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
As per usual, Winker will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Jose Quintana). He's now started 11 of the last 14 games, with all three of his off days coming against left-handed pitchers. Patrick Kivlehan will start in right field in his stead.
