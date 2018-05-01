Winker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Winker's absence from the lineup is baffling, as the Reds are facing a right-hander in Chase Anderson and Winker is batting .305 with a team-best .414 on-base percentage this season (yes, even better than Joey Votto's mark). Unfortunately, it seems interim manager Jim Riggleman will continue with this outfield rotation for the time being instead of seeing what Winker can do with everyday playing time.