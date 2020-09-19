site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jesse Winker: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
at
12:11 pm ET 1 min read
Winker isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Winker blasted a three-run homer Friday, and Saturday's absence appears to be routine with left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound for the White Sox. Tyler Stephenson will serve as the designated hitter.
