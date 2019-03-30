Winker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds are opposing a right-handed pitcher (Trevor Williams) in their second game of the season, leaving the lefty-hitting Winker's exclusion from the starting nine somewhat of a surprise. Manager David Bell may just be looking to keep his bench players sharp early in the season, as Matt Kemp draws in for Winker in left field. Winker is still expected to start the overwhelming share of the Reds' games and serve as the team's primary table setter.