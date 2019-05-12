Winker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The fact that the Reds are facing a tough left-hander (Madison Bumgarner) along with playing a day game after a night game likely influenced manager David Bell's decision to withhold Winker from the lineup. With Winker on the bench, Jose Peraza will pick up a start in left field.