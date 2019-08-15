Reds' Jesse Winker: Sitting Thursday
Winker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Winker's absence from the lineup registers as a surprise, given that the Reds are opposing a right-handed starter (Michael Wacha) in the series opener. Perhaps manager David Bell is just eager to take a look at Phillip Ervin, who has had a tough time finding at-bats lately with Aristides Aquino emerging as a regular in the outfield and josh VanMeter also jockeying for playing time in left field. Winker has been excellent since the All-Star break with a .943 OPS, but the production hasn't come with much in the way of fantasy-friendly counting stats. He's tallied three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs and no stolen bases in 32 second-half games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...