Winker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Winker's absence from the lineup registers as a surprise, given that the Reds are opposing a right-handed starter (Michael Wacha) in the series opener. Perhaps manager David Bell is just eager to take a look at Phillip Ervin, who has had a tough time finding at-bats lately with Aristides Aquino emerging as a regular in the outfield and josh VanMeter also jockeying for playing time in left field. Winker has been excellent since the All-Star break with a .943 OPS, but the production hasn't come with much in the way of fantasy-friendly counting stats. He's tallied three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs and no stolen bases in 32 second-half games.