Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Winker doesn't seem to have fully earned manager David Bell's trust when lefties are starting for the opposition. The outfielder will sit for the second time in three matchups versus southpaws after he was benched over the weekend when Rich Hill started for the Dodgers. Jose Peraza replaces Winker in left field as the Brewers bring Gio Gonzalez to the hill in the series opener.