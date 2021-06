Winker went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Winker slammed a two-run home run off Adam Wainwright with two outs in the second inning. His 14 home runs lead the Reds and tie for third in the National League. The 27-year-old's .348 batting average is second to teammate Nick Castellanos in all of baseball. In addition, his 1.044 OPS is third in all of baseball.