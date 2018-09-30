Winker (shoulder) will spend the offseason rehabbing his shoulder at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona, rather than returning home to Florida, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker is on target to be ready for Opening Day 2019, even though he won't be cleared to begin hitting again until Jan. 1. "I just think Arizona is going to be the right spot for me," Winker said on Friday. "I'll be working with our guys there. I just want to take this offseason to get my shoulder healthy. As much as I like being around my family and being in Orlando, Florida, I think this is my most important offseason yet. It's getting my shoulder right and going into next season fully healthy. It's something I look forward to being, completely healthy."