Winker (intercostal strain) went through a series of agility drills and played catch with a trainer before Friday night's game against the Nats, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We're starting back to where we were a couple weeks ago," Winker said. "This was the next step."

It's probably too late for Winker to return this season, and if/when the Reds get eliminated by the Cardinals, there's little point in rushing him back.