Winker (neck) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's spring opener against the White Sox.

Winker has been sidelined since late August due to a cervical strain, but he'll be ready to return to action for the Reds' spring opener Sunday. The 26-year-old saw consistent playing time in Cincinnati last season prior to his injury, but he could face competition heading into 2020 after the Reds acquired Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama during the offseason.