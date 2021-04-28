Winker went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Winker led off the game with a solo blast, and he has now homered in three consecutive games. His productive streak extends well beyond that stretch as he also has a 12-game hitting streak, during which he's manager five home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored. Among the hottest hitters in the game, Winker has done plenty to solidify his status as the club's leadoff hitter going forward.