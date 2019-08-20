Winker was unavailable for Monday's game against San Diego due to back soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker managed to enter Sunday's matchup as a pinch hitter, so while it appeared possible that his absence from Monday's lineup was due to a lefty taking the mound for the opposition, the Reds revealed after the contest that Winker is still being bothered by a sore back. He'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Tuesday's game to determine his availability moving forward.

