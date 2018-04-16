Winker (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

It will be Winker's fourth straight game out of the lineup with shoulder soreness, though with the Reds facing a lefty in Brent Suter, there's a chance he would have sat regardless of his shoulder issue. Phillip Ervin will again start in right field.

