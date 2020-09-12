site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jesse-winker-still-out-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jesse Winker: Still out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Winker (back) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.
Winker will sit out a second straight contest after leaving Thursday's game with back tightness. Aristides Aquino will serve as the designated hitter Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read